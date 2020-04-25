iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IRBT. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $105.07.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.