iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IRBT. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.56.
iRobot stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $105.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
