iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.53, approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.