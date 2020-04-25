iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.99. 146,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

