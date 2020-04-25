iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $5,143,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.90. 5,011,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

