iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.77 and its 200 day moving average is $305.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

