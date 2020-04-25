iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. 5,011,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

