iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.90. 5,011,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.