iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $283.90. 5,011,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

