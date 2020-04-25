iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.51. 1,385,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.