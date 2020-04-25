iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,327 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

