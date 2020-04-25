iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises about 4.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned 1.21% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 822,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 591,203 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 371,222 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 784.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 358,389 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 188,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,979,000 after buying an additional 117,473 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,019. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

