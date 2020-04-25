Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf (TSE:CGL) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf (TSE:CGL) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.57 and last traded at C$14.50, 142,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 154,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.98.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Gld Bullion Hdgd Com Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.