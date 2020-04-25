iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,633. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

