Ishares Premium Mny Mrkt Com Unt Etf (TSE:CMR) Stock Price Down 0%

Ishares Premium Mny Mrkt Com Unt Etf (TSE:CMR) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$50.03 and last traded at C$50.03, 49,621 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 33,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.03.

