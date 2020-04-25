iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $47.39. 3,226,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.