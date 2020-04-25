iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.50. The company had a trading volume of 657,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,589. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.