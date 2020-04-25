ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Up 1.7%

ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.07 and last traded at C$21.22, 3,167,315 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 1,089,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.86.

