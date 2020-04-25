iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.