ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

Shares of ISUZY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 34,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.86. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.