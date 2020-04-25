J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. J M Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

