Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. 640,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

