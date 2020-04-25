Jefferies Financial Group Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $98.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.14.

Amphenol stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. 1,417,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

