Jefferies Financial Group Trims South32 (LON:S32) Target Price to GBX 90

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on S32. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of South32 stock traded down GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 759,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.84. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 190.40 ($2.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. South32’s payout ratio is presently -1.00%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

