Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Buy

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.