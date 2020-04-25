Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Trading Up 1.6%

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.85), approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438 ($5.76).

The company has a market cap of $51.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 451.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

