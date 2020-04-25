JET8 Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 47.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $71,532.37 and approximately $96.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02574923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00214937 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

