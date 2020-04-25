John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON JLG traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 337.20 ($4.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 328.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 358.61. John Laing Group has a one year low of GBX 278.20 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 402.40 ($5.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

In other John Laing Group news, insider Luciana Germinario acquired 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.40 ($13,093.13). Also, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23).

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

