Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

JNJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.36.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,325,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.