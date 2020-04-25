Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $154.86. 8,325,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,688,386. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

