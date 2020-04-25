Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JNCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,836. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

