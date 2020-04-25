Joyce (ASX:JYC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC)’s share price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.93 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.93 ($0.66), approximately 7,451 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

Get Joyce alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Joyce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.