JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 714.78 ($9.40) and last traded at GBX 707.50 ($9.31), approximately 2,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($9.27).

The stock has a market cap of $213.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 686.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 805.61.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

