JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 160

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.60 ($1.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of $680.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.