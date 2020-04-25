JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Underweight

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEO. Scotiabank cut Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 205,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

