JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRX. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

