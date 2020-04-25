JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEO. Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 205,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

