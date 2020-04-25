JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.61 and last traded at $55.61, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

