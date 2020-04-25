JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. 2,749,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

