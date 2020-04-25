K12 (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. K12 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

K12 stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 470,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,241. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $962.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,893,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in K12 during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in K12 by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

