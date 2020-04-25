K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

Get K&S alerts:

K&S stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €5.62 ($6.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. K&S has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.