Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,699. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

