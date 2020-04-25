Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $131.41. 1,285,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,629,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

