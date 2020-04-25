Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have outperformed its industry in a year’s time, primarily owing to improved efficiencies. Increased efficiency on the adoption of the precision scheduled railroading model aided the bottom line in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 was no different. The company's outperformance was backed by strength in the Chemicals and Petroleum segment. Also, courtesy of to its cost-control efforts, operating ratio improved to 59.7% from 66.2% a year ago. However, due to the uncertainty emanating from the coronavirus pandemic, the company withdrew its previously announced 2020 projections for revenues, volumes, operating ratio and earnings per share. As it has significant exposure to Mexico, rapid spread of the coronavirus cases in the country is a concern and might cause a reduction in the Mexican crew size.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.41. 1,285,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

