Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Kellogg worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,811. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

