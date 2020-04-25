Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives C$4.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEL shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

KEL stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.19. 1,188,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 million and a PE ratio of 33.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

