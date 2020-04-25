Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,398.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas bought 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

