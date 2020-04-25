Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.66. 1,511,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

