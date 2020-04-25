Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 9,552,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

