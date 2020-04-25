Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.