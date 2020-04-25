Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.